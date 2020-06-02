Ryan Mitchell Murphy passed tragically from a car accident in New Braunfels, TX on May 23, 2020. Ryan was born on February 18, 2003 in Simi Valley, CA, and had moved to our small-town community last November to live with his Texas family. He immediately captured the hearts and smiles of the students and faculty of those at Canyon High School, where Ryan attended his Junior year. Ryan loved to play volleyball, wakeboard, game online, swim at the river with friends, race go-carts, make people laugh, practice Kung-Fu with his Dad, and above all; be an outstanding role-model to his younger brother, Matthew. Ryan is survived by his Father; Mike Murphy, Mother; Aviva Murphy, Brother; Matthew Murphy, Stepmother; Brenda Sellers, Stepsister; Amanda Sellers, Grandfathers; Mike Murphy Sr. and Uriel Mamroth, Grandmothers; Sharon Murphy and Ingrid Mamroth, Step-Grandmother; Phyllis Sellers, Uncles; Jim Murphy and Michael Mamroth, Aunts; Janet Murphy and Gayle Mamroth, cousins, close family friends; Shaun Bennett and Lisa Montoya, and countless friends that will miss him deeply. The family is planning a Celebration of Life Service on a date to be determined. A Memorial Website has been set up in his honor where condolences and remembrances can be posted for the family and can be visited here: https://everloved.com/memorial/ryan-murphy/. Please keep Ryan’s family and friends, both in Texas and in California, in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace, Ryan Murphy. You left this world doing what you loved. There are no goodbyes, as you will be in our hearts forever.
