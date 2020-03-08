Sylvia A. Nollkamper, age 94, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. She was born December 31, 1925 in Cistern, TX to Rudolf and Emilia Sisak, the eldest of eight children. She was married to Gustav Nollkamper on May 7, 1947 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, TX. Gus Preceded her in death in 1992.
Sylvia loved to be with friends and family and enjoyed dancing, bowling, bunco, and sewing. She was a talented baker, and everyone looked forward to sharing her pies and kolaches. In later years she enjoyed bingo and dominoes at the nursing home and encouraged everyone to “get out of bed and do something”.
Sylvia and her husband opened Happy Days Day Care in 1975 in New Braunfels. She enjoyed working with children and owning her own daycare was a dream fulfilled.
After a lengthy illness in 2011 she went to live at Sodalis Assisted Living in Garden Ridge and then Silvertree Nursing Home in Schertz, TX.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Gary Nollkamper & wife Kay, Doris Gladstone & husband Steve; grandchildren, Sean Gladstone, Brian Gladstone & wife Gem, Keith Gladstone & wife Lisa, Gregory Nollkamper & wife Melissa and Joslyn Crain & husband Chris; great-grandchildren, Kayla Gladstone, Deagan Gladstone, Addison Gladstone, Olivia Gladstone, Cash Gladstone, Braxton Crain, Alexander Nollkamper and Brinley Crain. She is also survived by one brother, Joe Sisak and sisters, Virdie Pennington, Mildred Jackson, Helen Schorn and Ernestine Nelson. Preceding her in death is her brother, Ernest Sisak and her sister, Della Sauer.
Please join us to celebrate her life at a Memorial Service on March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Heart to Heart Hospice.
