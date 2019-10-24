Owen Stephens Greer, age 41, passed away on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at his home in Canyon Lake. He was born on May 22nd, 1978 in Houston, Texas to Willie “Bill” Greer Jr. and Shelia Fae (Owen) Lima. Owen grew up in Brazoria, Texas and no matter where he lived in his adulthood, he was a VERY PROUD Texan and let everyone around him know it. From a young age, it was clear that he was a very talented artist. Many of his friends and family were blessed to receive beautiful drawings over his lifetime. Owen lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, enjoying a good cold beer and tacos, helping a friend in need, and drawing. His mischievous grin and twinkling blue eyes will be missed by all. He is survived by his grandmother and her husband, Marshella and Roy Burke; father and step-mother, Willie and Eunice Greer of Bay City, TX; his mother and step-father, Shelia and William Lima of Katy, TX; his sisters- and brother-in-laws, Lisa and Michael Thom, Brittany and Matthew Lafleur, Tiffany and Devin Williams; his children: Cole, McKenna, and Jaxon; his nieces and nephews: Shaylah, Robert, Sean, Kaitlyn and Steven; his great-nephew, Albert; and his girlfriend, Shelia Moore Williams.
Celebration of Life will be held 5pm, Saturday October 26, 2019 at Midnight Express 14070 FM306, Canyon Lake, TX 78133.
