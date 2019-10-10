Deborah Lynn Allen, age 55 of New Braunfels, born to John and Brenda Ellis on April 12th, 1964, passed away after a brave battle with cancer while surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019
Predeceased by her father John Ellis and grandparents Kermit and Grace Forshage and James and Helene Ellis and in laws Peggy and Jesse Allen
Survivors include her mother Brenda Ellis, brother Doyle Ellis, her husband Stanford Allen, three children, Curtis Allen and wife Kimberly, Travis Allen and wife Misty, and Cameron Allen and wife Abbie, and grandchildren Cooper and Landon Allen and Brinleigh Allen; her 3 loving dogs and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
Deborah was a wonderful mother and homemaker living in New Braunfels with her husband, Stan, and spent her life dedicated to children in her home daycare Rainbow of Hugs Home Childcare. She welcomed everyone into her home with open arms and loved everyone as if they were her own.
She loved to spend her free time watching people, fishing with her family, and often made summer trips to the beaches on the Texas coastline.
Deborah requested for an intimate burial and funeral not far from her home. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. For those who have known Deborah in her fruitful journey with us, her graveside service will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park located at 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to: Cancer Research or Texas Oncology.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX – 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
