Like the brightest of stars that burn out too early, Ceasar Paredez left us on the morning of April 8, 2020 to join the Macho Man Randy Savage, Eddie Guerrero, and Andre the Giant in the final main event.
Niño Ceasar was born on December 14, 1981 to Roberto Paredez and Senaida Navarro. He was an intelligent child who was faithful to his family and his friends, which he had many. Ceasar graduated from Marion High School after four illustrious and storied years. During his time at MHS, Ceasar was elected homecoming king. However, the powers that be, chose to deprive him of his rightful place as prom king for political reasons.
After leaving Marion, Ceasar’s life took him to many places far and wide. Ceasar left his mark on the oilfield and pipelines of Texas. In the scorching Texas heat, Ceasar brought joy and laughter to those around him. Furthermore, Ceasar’s mental toughness would never let him quit. In the mile long run that we call life, no matter how much pain he was in, Ceasar would never quit, let alone finish bawling.
In the end, his childhood home and family brought him back to New Braunfels where he had an esteemed career at Coleman Coolers. Ceasar loved his family and friends, always willing to help them out at moment’s notice. Ceasar was also beloved and a wonderful role model for all of his nieces and nephews.
Ceasar was known for his love of professional wrestling (can Ceasar get a big Ric Flair “Woooo!”), JDR, rock music from the 90s, and the San Antonio Spurs. Well, actually, Ceasar despised the Spurs and preached to everyone the greatness of the Lakers. Additionally, Ceasar is world renowned for his video gaming skills, boasting the ability to beat Super Mario Brothers in under 6 minutes.
In the end, those that loved Ceasar will forever have a hole in their hearts from his passing. Ceasar is preceded in death by his mother Senaida, his father Roberto, and his grandmother Esperanza Ozuna. Ceasar leaves behind his Grandmother Marina Rodriguez and Grandfather Inocencio Paredez; Brothers and sisters – Karina, Roxanne, Rosanne, Roberta, Robert (Taz), Brian, and Adrian; Nieces and nephews – Isaiah, Derrick, Reyna, Reagan, Zandra, Carl, Eric, Briana, Sophia, Audriana, Valentina, Jayce, and Natalie; and hundreds of friends.
Although short, Ceasar lived more in his short life than any mortal man could dream of having by the time they reach the century mark.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Commented