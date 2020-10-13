Aurelia Beth Reardon Leifeste Alm

Beth joined her Lord and Savior on the evening of October 9, 2020 with family by her side.
Beth is preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Leifeste, her second husband, Major David C. Alm (Ret.), her son, David Hilton Leifeste, and her grandson, Nicholas Neil Leifeste.
Beth is survived by her son, Randy Leifeste and his wife, Jody, of San Marcos, and her son Brian Leifeste and his wife, Sallie, of Seguin. “Nanny” is also survived by grandchildren Susan and Jeff Espensen of Boerne, Keri and Chris Nash of Boerne, Heather Harrison of New Braunfels, Kim Leifeste of Medford, New Jersey, Lindsay and Tommy Balez of Cypress, Ashlei and Daniel Moos of New Braunfels, Rachel Leifeste of Seguin, Jessica and Tim Liechty of Killeen, Annelise Leifeste of Seguin, Andrew Leifeste of Seguin, and Justus Leifeste of Seguin, as well as 17 great-grandchildren.
Beth was born to Lawrence and Bonnie Reardon on January 13, 1933 in Mason, Texas. She spent her childhood with her cousins, Tommy, Pat, and Robert Charles Reardon. In 1950, after graduating from Mason High School, she attended Southwest Texas State Teacher’s College in San Marcos, now Texas State University. She married her high school sweetheart, Maurice, on July 12, 1952 and graduated from college in December of 1953. After graduation, the couple settled in New Braunfels, where she raised her three sons alongside lifelong family friends, the Norman and Gladys Krause family.
Beth taught many years of kindergarten and first grade in New Braunfels Independent School District at both Lone Star and Seele Elementary Schools. She was very active at both First United Methodist Church New Braunfels and Tree of Life Fellowship.
After Maurice’s death in 1985, Beth stayed active in her church community and traveled to locations such as England and Israel with friends and family. She played a supportive role in missions by hosting missionary, Lori Brookins, in her home. Beth hosted large family gatherings at her home on the hill in New Braunfels. She also loved attending live theatre performances at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio with her family and friends.
In 2000, Beth moved back to her childhood hometown of Mason, Texas, where she enjoyed a slower pace while spending time with her sister-in-law, Marian Leifeste, nieces, Joan Kettner and Lori Slocum, and old childhood friends. While living in Mason, she was a devoted member of River of Life church, where she met a handsome widower, David C. Alm. The “young” couple married on November 8, 2008 at Northpoint Church in New Braunfels. They lived a “blessed” life on the Llano river in Art, Texas until D.C.’s death in February of 2018.
Following the death of her husband, Beth returned to New Braunfels to be closer to her sons and their families and became a member of the Northpoint Church family where her son, Brian, is the pastor. She was a resident of Rio Terra Senior Living and Sodalis Memory Care.
The Leifeste family wishes to thank the staff of Rio Terra Senior Living, Sodalis Memory Care, and Hope Hospice for their loving kindness and care of our precious Mom and Nanny in the last days of her earthly life. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13, at Freedom Fellowship Church, 410 Oak Run Pt in New Braunfels. Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday, October 14, at 10 AM, also at Freedom Fellowship Church in New Braunfels followed by a graveside service and burial at 3:00 PM at the Art West Cemetery located next to the Art United Methodist Church, 7399 State Hwy 29 E, Art, TX. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or plants, memorial donations may be made to Northpoint Church Missions at thenpc.com or to Hope Hospice at https://hope hospice.net/donations.
Thank you also to Jimmy Castillo and the staff at Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, TX for funeral arrangements. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com 512-353-4311.
Commented