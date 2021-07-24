Gertrude “Omie” Haecker Schwab, 95, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away after a brief illness on July 21, 2021 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, TX.
Omie, as she was affectionally called by her family, was born in Guadalupe County on August 28, 1925. She is preceded in death by her father, Alfred Otto Haecker and Ella Schrank Haecker. She is proceeded in death by her twin sister, Gertrice, and sisters Ellen Kubicek, Nola Stidhem and Thelka McLeod; brothers Norman Haecker, Elvin (Bill) Haecker and Melfred (Sonny) Haecker.
Omie was married to Norbert Schwab on January 24, 1942 in Guadalupe County, TX. Norbert and Gertrude were married for almost 70 years before he passed in 2012. They had 5 children together: Willard Norbert Schwab, who died in 1995; Norma Lee Jentsch, who died in 2013; Bryan Schwab and Beatrice Schwab, both deceased shortly after birth.
Omie is survived by one surviving child, Robert Lee Schwab of New Braunfels, TX and 7 grandchildren: Tina Ann Bertsche of Columbus, TX; Becky Lynn Jentsch of New Braunfels, TX; Jessica Schwab Hansmann, Georgetown, TX; Robin Schwab, Georgetown, TX; Meagan Schwab Moore, Shiner, TX; Lara Schwab Busa, TX and Randy Schwab, Dallas, TX.
Omie is also survived by 11 great grandchildren. She loved all her grandchildren and great grandchildren immeasurably. We will all miss her sense of humor and her loving personality.
Rosary and visitation will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home, New Braunfels, TX 78130. A brief service officiated by Deacon Ben Wehman will follow at 10:00 AM with burial to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Keith Cook, grandson Tanner Cook, Stuart Hansmann, grandson Cody Hansmann, and son, Robert Schwab.
The Schwab family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and physicians of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels for their compassion and support during Omie’s short stay this past week.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, TX.
