She brings the sunshine with her smileinspiring me each day.
Her selfless love and kind sweet soul helped guide me on my way.
I could not really tell you how she made my life complete.
Suffice to say if not for her life would not be so sweet.
They say that angels only show themselves to those in need.
I believe that angels live in actions, words and deeds.
You ask me how I know this is so and I can truly say
I know that angels do exist for I lived with one each day.
Feliciana Valenzuela Rangel passed on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 94.
Felice was born on June 9, 1926, to Jose de Jesus Valenzuela and Francisca Aguilar in Monroe, Louisiana. She attended schools in Gonzales and New Braunfels, Texas. Through her early years she developed a strong work ethic, working for Saenz Pharmacy, Madelovitz and the textile mill in New Braunfels, Texas. In later years she worked for beauty salons in San Marcos, Texas. After retirement, she volunteered her time as a Pink lady for Central Texas Medical Center.
Felice’s greatest blessings from above were her husband John C. Rangel and daughter Bertha R. Delgado. She married John on February 12, 1947, in New Braunfels, Texas. She was blessed to have celebrated 56 years of marriage before John passed in 2003. She was also grateful to see her daughter’s graduations and marriage.
She was preceded in death by her father Jose de Jesus Valenzuela, mother Francisca Aguilar, brother Jose Valenzuela, step-father Francisco Martinez, sister Paulita Martinez, brothers Lino, Manuel and Damacio Martinez and the guiding force in her life, her grandmother and aunt, Monica Aguilar and Teodora (Lola) Guajardo.
Felice will be greatly missed and always remembered by her daughter Bertha Delgado, son-in-law Isidoro Delgado, brothers Celestino Martinez from New Braunfels, Texas and Humberto (Bert) Martinez from Marble Falls, Texas, one sister, Refugia (Kookie) Villanueva from New Braunfels, Texas and many nieces, nephews and god children.
Felice Rangel will be remembered as a loving and devout mother, a gracious lady, a beautiful person inside and out who helped all who came to her by words and deeds. We all know we will meet again and celebrate!
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 9, 2020, 4:00-8:00PM with Rosary at 7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM at St. John Catholic Church, 624 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, Texas with Father Jairo Lopez officiating.
Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 – www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
Commented