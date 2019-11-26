David Arthur LaCombe was born to Russell & Eileen L. (Putnam) LaCombe on December 7, 1937 in Wayne County, Michigan. His dad was a weekly newspaper owner and his mother was an office manager for General Telephone in Grand Ledge.
David passed from this life on November 22, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 81.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Peggy LaCombe and his son, Bryan Michael LaCombe.
After losing his first wife, he finally met Diane.
David is survived by his wife, Diane LaCombe of New Braunfels; daughter, Jody Wynn of San Antonio, TX; son, David S. LaCombe, Jr. & wife, Deborah Lynn of Yakima, WA; his brother, Donald LaCombe was 4 years younger; sister-in-law, Dolly of South Lyon, MI; eleven great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren and eight step-children.
A bit of a daredevil, he tried his skill at skiing off the garage roof at 9 or 10 years old and got his driver’s license at 14 years old. His favorite yearbook saying was “Why walk when your car runs?”
He joined the U.S. Air Force at 18 years of age in his senior year. He was sworn in January 1956. He spent 20 years in fighter aircraft maintenance while at San Antonio, Phoenix, Victorville, CA, Rome, NY, Michigan, Kansas City, MD, Mountain Home, ID, Lubbock, Vietnam, Germany and Greenland. After retirement he continued to work on LSI (Lear Siegler Int) for almost 30 years.
David had an interest in the sport of golf, sports cars and was President of the San Antonio Sports Car Association from 1972-75. He also was a Vestryman at St. Frances by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake.
Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Frances by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake, TX 78133. Interment, with full military honors, will be held, at a later date, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to: The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
