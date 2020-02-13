Gabrielle Barrera, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away Saturday evening, February 8, 2020 in New Braunfels at the age of 16. Gabrielle was born on March 11, 2003 in New Braunfels, TX.
Gabrielle was a student of Canyon High School. Everyone knew her for her love of music and her beautiful singing voice.
Survivors include her loving parents; Fabian Barrera and Step-mother Del Barrera siblings, Haley Rayne, Zachary Barrera, and Xavier Barrera; step siblings, Elexis Esquivel, Jacob Esquivel, Manuel Guajardo III, and Starr Guajardo; grandparents, Richard Barrera and Sara A. Nava. Gabrielle is also survived by many cousins, loving family and friends which she adored dearly.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:30 pm, a Funeral Service will follow. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
