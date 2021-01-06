On Friday, January 1, 2021, Jody Brusenhan, loving husband and father of 2, went into the presence of Jesus at the age of 61 due to complications with Covid-19.
Jody was born in Brownwood, TX on December 12, 1959, to Lanell and Laurence Brusenhan Jr. He grew up in Rockwood, TX, where he learned to become an avid fisherman and hunter. He was deeply in love with his high school sweetheart and wife of 39 years, Rhonda. His two greatest accomplishments were his daughters, Jennifer and Ashley. He led his family to serve faithfully in the local church, to share the good news of Jesus, and to give generously to build the kingdom of God. He was the most incredible husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was a man of integrity, wisdom, kindness, and great faith.
He received his degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1983. Upon graduation, he began his career with CECO Concrete Construction. God richly honored his hard work and integrity throughout his career. In 1996, he was promoted to District Manager, and in 2001, he was promoted to Regional Vice President. In 2008, he was promoted to President of Bo-Mac Contractors, before reaching the pinnacle of his career as the President and CEO of the Heico Construction Group in 2018. He would often say he never had a day he did not enjoy going to work. He loved those he worked with, led them well, and strove to honor God in all he did.
Jody was preceded in death by his father, Laurence Brusenhan Jr., his mother, Lanell Brusenhan, and sister Mary Etta Hetts. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; daughters, Jennifer Brusenhan, New Braunfels, TX and Ashley Brusenhan, College Station, TX, his sister, Anita Broadway, and her husband, Joe O’Leary, Rockwood, TX; sister, Loretta Highsmith, Billings, MO; and sister, Judy Martin and her husband, Stan Martin, Denver, CO.
Private Funeral Service will be held for a limited number of family and friends on Thursday, January 7th, 11:00AM at First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, TX. Those that the family were unable to invite can watch the celebration of Jody’s life via livestream at: https://youtu.be/6cl1-ra0YvU
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memorial of Jody to 2 of his favorite Christian ministries to invest in: You Are, Inc -
Baptist University of the Americas - Give to the Jody Brusenhan Memorial Fund: www.bua.edu/giving
