On Saturday, April 24th, Barbara Marilyn Hartigan, known affectionately as ”Barb” to her husband Joe, went to her heavenly home at the age of 82.
Barbara was born December 4th, 1938 in Blanco, Texas to Frank and Audrey Weber. When Barbara was around age 4, Frank and Audrey moved their family to New Braunfels where she lived her entire life. She attended elementary school at Sts. Peter and Paul thru 8th grade and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1957. She graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1983 where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Records Administration.
Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Thomas Hartigan Jr. in 1956 in New Braunfels, Texas. They were blessed with a son, Joseph Paul Hartigan, called “Josie” by his mom. Barbara’s world was lovingly centered around these two special men in her life - her husband and her son. Barbara spent her entire career in the medical profession. She worked for several local doctors in her early years. She then moved to McKenna Memorial Hospital where she worked in medical records, advancing to head of that department. Barbara ultimately retired as an Assistant Administrator of McKenna Memorial Hospital.
After retirement, Barbara and Joe enjoyed traveling the United States and abroad. They primarily traveled by RV, getting to visit many parts of the United States. They always ended up in their favorite “railroad community” of Chama, New Mexico, where they would meet up with many of the same “railroad friends “every year.
Barbara was a favorite sister to all her siblings and a favorite aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She had this amazing way to make everyone feel as if they were special and cherished by her. She made many special friends throughout her life and they were very dear to her heart.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband Joe Hartigan, son Joe Paul Hartigan, daughter-in-law Betty Prince and Betty’s 2 children and the 5 grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her sister Betsy Caldwell and her husband Herb, brother John Weber and his wife Marilyn, brother Jim Weber and his wife Martha, sister Cathy Hinman and her husband Gerald, sister Margie Tello, brother Joe Weber and his wife Susan, sister Mary Schmidt and her husband Michael, and sister Audrey Barber and her husband Ron. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and loving cousins. Barbara was predeceased by her parents Frank and Audrey Weber, and her mother-in-law Bernice Schoomer. She was also predeceased by her brother Frank Cecil Weber, her sister-in-law Betty Weber, her brother-in-law John Tello, her niece Rhonda Weber, and her great nephew Zachary Vestal.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:00 am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum, The Funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/ 117806391569707. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.” (From an Irish headstone)
