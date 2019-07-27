Clarence H. Rust, age 95, passed away on July 25, 2019. He was born May 4, 1924 in Spring Branch, TX to Gustav and Martha Rust, the seventh of eleven children. In 1948 he was drafted into the Army. Soon after his return he married Betty Kneupper of Kendalia, TX in 1950. Before moving to their beloved Canyon Lake home in 1972, they resided in Blanco and Marion where they had four children. Clarence was a hard working man and provider. For most of his life he worked in farming and ranching, was a test car driver for Armstrong Tires, as well as a rock mason and carpenter in Canyon Lake area. When Clarence wasn’t hard at work, he enjoyed hunting and trotline fishing.
He is survived by his children: Rocky (Kathleen), Brenda (David) Rabenaldt, Randy (Kay), Teresa (Kenny) Sturm; grandchildren: Jill (Brett) LeSage, Eric (Laura) Rust, Jimmy (Laura) Gallenbach, Julia (Brannon) Dreibrodt, Trey (Jenn) Rust, Trint (Sarah) Rust, Casey Sturm and Seth Sturm; step-grandchildren: Amanda (Tony) Broeders and Dustin Rabenaldt; great-grandchildren: Wade, Jake, and Paityn LeSage, Hunter and Ryan Rust, Hagen Rust, Harper Dreibrodt and Benjamin Rust; step-great-granddaughters Sydney and Savannah Stevenson; sisters, Valeska Kruckemeyer and Viola Stollewerk; and brother, Gus Rust Jr. as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 67 years, Betty Kneupper Rust; brothers, Waldie Rust, Arthur Spitz Rust, John Rust, and Raymond Rust; sisters, Elvira Rose, Velma Jonas and Mary Wegner.
Pallbearers will be Brett LeSage, Eric Rust, Jimmy Gallenbach, Trey Rust, Trint Rust and Seth Sturm. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Rust and Brannon Dreibrodt.
The Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donation to Hope Hospice or charity of your choice.
