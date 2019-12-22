Ted was born in El Paso, Tx to Evelyn and “Ted” Howell Jr.
He is survived by his wife Karen and their children Amanda, Cortney, Kaylea and Ryan and was a very proud P’ Paw to 10 grand children.
Looking thru pictures and moments we are reminded that his life was one hell of a ride filled with generosity, hard work, love and a good balance of fun and adventure.
He and his wife moved from Plano, Tx to New Braunfels 27 years ago.
Ted will be remembered for his creative landscaping, interior design and blue margaritas.
A celebration of life will be held after the holidays.
