Ronald G. Frech was born December 15, 1946 in Cherokee, Oklahoma to Otto and Margaret (Ryel) Frech and went to his Heavenly home on April 6, 2020 in New Braunfels, TX.
Ron grew up on a farm near Helena, Oklahoma. After graduating from Helena High School, Ron attended NWOSU where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and a master’s degree in Education Administration. He earned his Superintendent’s Certificate from OSU in 1992. Ron married his high school sweetheart, Mary Kline, on December 22, 1967, and together they raised three children whom they surrounded with love and faith. Ron began his career as a math teacher and coach at Jet-Nash, Oklahoma in 1970. During the Vietnam War years, Ron served in the Oklahoma National Guard based in Enid.
Ron devoted 32 years of his life to the students and teachers of the Helena-Goltry/Timberlake School District. He loved his career as a football, basketball, and baseball coach, as well as a dedicated math teacher. He cherished his teachers as an elementary principal and superintendent; he was proud of the Tigers and his community. Following his retirement in Oklahoma, Ron and Mary moved to Madisonville, Texas where he taught for another 5 years. He fully retired in 2007 to focus on his grandchildren and his garden, two of the only things he loved more than education. All those that knew Ron knew of his love for all things outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf. His family and friends all have lovely, lasting memories of hours spent searching for birds, catfish, and lost golf balls beside him.
After a brief move back to Helena, Ron & Mary moved to Paradise, Texas where they lived for six years and then finally to New Braunfels, Texas in 2014. During their various moves, they were able to actively participate in their grandchildren’s lives, who cherish blessed memories of a loving, doting grandfather. He spent hours with them building birdhouses, giving wagon rides behind the tractor, cheering at sporting events, and watching their favorite cartoons on TV. Ron and Mary have been active in the Churches of Christ in every community where they lived. Their faith in Christ provided the strength to weather his declining health over the last few years.
Ron is survived by his wife, Mary, of New Braunfels, TX; daughter and her husband, Angela and Trey Nessler of San Antonio, TX; daughter and her husband, Danielle and Ruben Esqueda of George West, TX; son and his wife, Ryan and Rishanne Frech of New Braunfels, TX; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Dennis, Kenneth, and Doug Frech; and one grandson, Raysen Frech.
