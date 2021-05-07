Susana R. Robles of New Braunfels, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the age of 84. Services are pending under the care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
