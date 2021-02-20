The world lost a great man. Joe G. Morales, age 73, gained his angel wings on February 6th, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children after a month-long courageous battle with COVID. He was born in New Braunfels on March 19th, 1947. He is proceeded in death by his parents; Maria De Refugia and Fortunato Morales and his brothers and sisters; Lalo, Chencho, Nato, Memo Morales, Francis Castilleja and Concha Farias.
He is survived by his wife JoAnn Morales and children Tanya, Tabatha, Matthew Morales; grandchildren Brianna Zamora & husband Niko, Hailey Gutierrez, Maddison & Natalie Morales, and great-grandson Ezra Zamora; brother Jesse Morales & wife Angie, sister Alicia Flores & husband Raul and multiple nieces & nephews.
Joe graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1966 and then joined the U.S. Army to serve in Vietnam, where he was wounded, honored and received the Purple Heart Medal. Joe came back home to meet the love of his life JoAnn Morales; and 8 years later they married. They celebrated 43 years of marriage and have a beautiful family. Over the years Joe was a hard worker and retired from the United States Postal Service after 28 years.
His children will tell you that their Dad would move mountains if he could for his family. He could be described by many as a jokester but also a father figure to many other family members. He will be remembered for his beautiful green lawn he was so proud of; his wife describes him as “the man with the green thumb” and the holiday decorations the neighborhood knew him for…from the incredible Christmas lights and blowup display to the scary haunting Halloween house! His family will mostly remember him as the best father and grandfather anyone could have been blessed with, from the most fun family vacations to attending all our school functions including so many of the grandkids school events. His children will tell you the one thing he loved the most was to have ALL his family over for dinner and of course many laughs, to which we have many cherished memories, pictures, and videos.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 2:00 PM Monday, March 1, 2021 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. After the Mass there will be a Public Visitation at Zoeller Funeral Home beginning at 4:00 PM and continuing until 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. A Private Committal Service with Military Honors will be held 10:45 AM March 2, 2021 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
