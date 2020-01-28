Dennis Arno Weidner, a longtime coach whose influence on his players ranged far beyond the field passed away Thursday, January 23 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 7, 1952 to Arno and Leonie (Link) Weidner of New Braunfels, Texas. He was a graduate of Canyon High School and attended Southwest Texas State University where he earned his degree in Education.
Faith, family and sports were his passion. Teaching and Coaching for 33 years at Canyon Middle School and later at Church Hill Middle School, Dennis invested his life in teaching young men and women that you won’t get anything you are not willing to work for, and that winners never quit. Through sports he found a way to connect with young athletes and share his love of Christ through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Although he enjoyed coaching several sports throughout his career, his favorite place to be was on a baseball field. From little league to high school baseball, Dennis coached every age of young athletes. It was playing in a baseball game, he met the love of his life and wife of 43 years, Cindy. Dennis enjoyed traveling to see major league baseball games and sharing his love of the game with his children and grandchildren.
Dennis was a member of First Protestant Church, where he enjoyed worshiping with his family.
His impact will be felt for generations and the influence he had on the lives of so many children will continue to be his legacy.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Arno and Leonie; parents-in-law Clayton and Wanda Renner; and brother-in-law Steven Renner. Dennis is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cindy (Renner); daughter Tiffany Davis and husband Preston; daughter Krystle Weidner; grandchildren Tate, Braedon, and Presley Davis; and sister-in-law Nancy Renner.
Visitation will begin at 5:00pm-9:00pm on Wednesday, January 29 with the family present to receive visitors from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Memorial Services and a reception will be Thursday, January 30th at 1:00pm at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels following a private burial at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of Flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to New Braunfels Little League, or First Protestant Church.
Commented