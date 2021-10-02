On Sunday morning, September 26, 2021, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ welcomed Cora Jane Welsch, another very special Proverbs 31 woman, into His eternal Kingdom.
Our earthly mortal selves mourn the profound loss of a deeply loved Wife, a blessed and devoted Mother, a most magnificent Mother-in-law, a doting Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, caring Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt, Cousin and treasured life-long friend of many, and last but not least, a loyal Aggie fan.
Cora Jane blessed her parents, Walter and Pauline Becker on the Wednesday morning of her birth, November 30, 1932. Her parents preceded her to Heaven.
Cora Jane is survived by the love of her life, Fritz, her one and only true love. They recently celebrated 67 years of that glorious and adventurous union. Also left to celebrate her life are her two adoring sons: Jeffrey Lyle, his wife Dorene, their son Byron, grandson Lyle, and Lyle’s mother Taylor; and by Stephen Fritz, his wife Kelly, their daughter Heather and granddaughter Gracie.
Our hearts grieve as we imagine our existence without this beautiful life-force who would brighten our days, enlarge our hearts and right our paths. Her quick wit and engaging sense of humor always gave warmth to the cloudiest of days. Her light shined brightly. Her generous nature humbled those on the receiving end as it filled their hearts to full measure of the depth of her boundless love. Her contagious laughter filled every room with a sweet refrain that will echo on in every chamber of their hearts.
Yet, in our sadness, we must also rejoice at the magnificence in which she impacted our lives and the formidable ways in which she lived; dutifully embodying the love of Christ in all her actions and deeds. We mourn and we rejoice, that her life was well lived and greatly prized by all who knew and loved her.
By example, Mom and Dad held a deep and abiding love for one another that is attributable to an anointing from our Heavenly Father. They were the most excellent team; beautifully and perfectly yoked; punting the challenges life offered and rushing forward with great skill and alacrity to score that extra point when it mattered most – each time, sealing the victories with a tender kiss. Gig’em Aggies!
Every life Mom touched was enriched because she truly lived…she made a remarkable and powerful difference in this world. We are ever so grateful to have been blessed by her sweet spirit, and we thank our God for every remembrance of her.
Other surviving family members include her brother Arno Becker and wife Jimmie, brother-in-law Roger Welsch, precious cousins and countless other close relatives and lifelong friends.
The family will celebrate her life with a gathering at a future date. Her family wishes to express our love and gratitude for the kind and compassionate loving attention Cora Jane and Fritz received from dear cousin Nancy Peevyhouse, our in-home Caregivers; Dora, Maria, Wendy and Evette, as well as the helpful hospice team. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift to Hope Hospice would be a most welcome and appropriate gesture.
“ I thank my God upon every remembrance of you.” - Philippians 1:3
Commented