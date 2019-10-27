Harold Richard Findley. Son of the late Kyle Guy Findley and Ethel Winona (Hoffman) Findley, Harold was born April 26, 1927 at Hickok, Kansas. He passed away on October 24, 2019 at the Ardmore Veterans Center, Ardmore, OK.
Harold and the former Deane Foresman were married October 31, 1948, she preceded him in death. Harold later remarried Bonnie L. Couch June 16, 1980 in Houston, Texas and she preceded him in death in 2003.
Harold grew up near Ulysses, Kansas, graduating in 1945 from Ulysses High School and had attended Kansas State University. He served in the United States Navy, a Fireman First Class aboard the USS Owen. He was awarded the Victory Medal and received an Honorable Discharge.
He worked with Carbon Black until retiring and then went to work as a powerhouse manager for Pioneer Electric, retiring a second time. In his leisure time, Harold enjoyed card games, dominoes, and farming; but the time he treasured most was that spent with his family. He was a wonderful man, he truly loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Rose, of Lone Grove; Guyla Houck, of Ardmore and Janet Fairless of Sayre, Oklahoma; his sons, Richard Findley, of McCloud, Oklahoma, David Findley of Hammon, OK and Bryan Findley, of Weston, Colorado; step sons, Randy and Rick Read; stepdaughter, Debbie Read; 28 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Deane Foresman Findley and Bonnie Couch Findley; brother, Howard Findley; sisters, Donna White and Margery McLendon; grandsons, Shadow and Joshua Findley.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 PM at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 1:00 PM at Mountain Valley Cemetery, Sattler, Texas. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented