Louis Hunt Lightsey died on November 27 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born on April 12, 1931 in Waco, Texas to Zelda Mae Hunt and Louis Abbott Lightsey. He was raised in the farming community of Pt. Enterprise, outside of Mexia, Texas.
He was valedictorian of Mexia High School in 1949. He then attended one year at Arlington State before transferring to the University of Texas, where he received a B. A. in mathematics with High Honors in 1953, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Following graduation, he began his teaching career as a Teaching Assistant at UT, where he later obtained his MA. He and Barbara Daigle were married on June 3, 1961.
Following their marriage, Louis and Barbara moved to Corpus Christi where Louis taught at what was then the University of Corpus Christi. In 1963, they returned to Austin and Louis began working at Tracor. Full-time teaching called again and for three years he was an Instructor of Mathematics at Soutwest Texas State University. Following that, he began working for the Accounting Division of IRS, transferring to the Veteran’s Administration Data Processing Center as a computer programmer. During this time he began teaching mathematics at night at Austin Community College. In 1981, health issues forced a change and classroom teaching at ACC again became his full-time job. Because his class schedules allowed for flexibility, he was able to drive to Georgetown on opposite days and teach at Southwestern University for six years. His last fourteen years at ACC were spent tutoring in the Tutoring Labs
Louis loved his family and was an attentive parent, always going to and participating in his sons’ activities. He was an ordained deacon in his church. He was Barbara’s treasured helpmate in taking care of older family members through the years. Kindness and gentleness were two virtues of an absolute gentleman. He was a quiet scholar who could quickly answer almost any question regarding geography, science, or historical subjects.
Louis was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease in 2016; they made the decision to move closer to family. In 2017 they settled in New Braunfels, living at Rio Terra Senior Living. The staff in the Memory Care Unit were amazing and the family is greatly indebted to them for their care for Louis; also to hospice nurse, Babett Chapman, for her outstanding care.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Rosemary. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara; two sons: Jeffrey Lightsey and wife, Molly, of New Braunfels and Jason and wife, Kelli, of Cypress. Grandchildren: Hunter, Clark, Marlee, Reid and Caroline, Ben, and Emma.
Burial will be 1:00 pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Pt. Enterprise Cemetery in Mexia, Texas, where generations of Hunts and Lightseys are buried. A memorial service will be held at Highland Park Baptist Church in Austin, 5206 Balcones Dr., 78731 on Friday, December 6, at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. The family requests that any memorials be given to Highland Park Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
