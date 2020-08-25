Joyce P. Tankersley, age 91, formerly of Seguin, passed this life on Sunday, August 23rd, in Hallettsville, Texas. Joyce was born on September 24, 1928 in New Braunfels, Texas, as the first child of Erwin H. Voigt and Ida A. (Gesche) Voigt. After graduating from Fox Tech High School in San Antonio, she married Leo V. Tankersley on November 20, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas. She was devoted to family and faith as wife and mother, and servant of Christ.
She leaves behind two sons, four granddaughters, and seven great-grandchildren.
Joyce made homes through her married life in Jourdanton, Refugio, Kingsville, Port Lavaca, San Isidro, and Premont before retiring with Leo in Seguin. While she was always a full-time mom and wife, she also worked in the Tax Assessor and Collector office of Premont I.S.D. for many years before retiring.
Upon Leo’s retirement from Exxon and Joyce’s retirement from Premont ISD, they moved to Seguin in 1990. They spent their retired years traveling, playing cards and dominoes with friends, and especially enjoyed the many 9 pin bowling leagues they participated in long into their 80’s. They always made time for volunteer work at Forest Hills Baptist Church where they were dedicated members. After the death of Leo in 2016, Joyce moved to Hallettsville where she spent the remainder of her life near many of her family.
Joyce is survived by her sons the Rev. Mr. Michael L. Tankersley (Barbara) of Hallettsville, Texas and Gary W. Tankersley (Kim) of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee; four granddaughters, Jessica Murphy (Pete), Kasey Lucas (Jay), Lauren Tankersley and Meagan Tankersley; and seven great-grandchildren, Ava Grace Matias; Myla, Jack, and Ezra Lucas; Levi, Asa, and Lola Murphy. She is also survived by her sister Mary Ann Gross of San Antonio. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Leo, and her parents.
Due to Covid restrictions and concerns, the services will be private with internment at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Mitch Kolenovsky officiating. Any memorials can be made at donor’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Commented