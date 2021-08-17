Viviano (Kooke) Barboza, 78 went to be with our Lord on August 10, 2021. He was a life time resident of New Braunfels born to Viviano and Celia Barboza on April 11, 1943. He is survived by his girlfriend Lori Doores, daughter Sonia Parrish, sons Mario Barboza, Mike Barboza, Manual Barboza, grandchildren Viviana Barboza, Chris Barboza, Delilah Barboza, James Barboza, Dexter Parrish and he loved them all. He’s survived by siblings Elva de Leon (Joe), Nick Barboza (Anna), cousin-sister Mary Esther Raigosa (Ray) including all his sibling’s children’s families, cousins and the rest of the Barboza and Moreno families. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Antonio (Tony) Barboza, brother Vidal Barboza, ex-wife Eva Saenz Barboza, grandson Mike Barboza Jr and aunt Paula (Paulita) Barboza Castillo considered second mom.
As a kid Kooke picked cotton when in season after school with his siblings and father in surrounding Comal County farmers (His father “Apa” always had projects or jobs after work and weekends), This family pulling together on projects would continue in later life as Apa would sometimes call for support on any of his rental houses. Kooke help take care of his paternal grandparents which lived with Kooke’s parents and aunt Paulita in the same house. In Kooke’s mid-teens his parents started a business named El Capricho Drive-In where Kooke including his siblings worked after school and weekends. Around the age of 18 he was employed as a water irrigating truck driver at the Canyon Dam site during its construction. In his early 20’s he worked at the Servtex limestone material plant. In his mid-20’s he was a union iron worker for several years. In his late 20’s through early 30’s he operated his parent’s El Capricho Drive-In Restaurant for several years. In his late 30’s he took over a body shop located at the back of the lot of the Blue Room Club also known as Pruneda’s which was the first Kooke’s Body Shop location. Seasoned body men friends privately called him “El Rookie” because he was not yet a well experienced body man but had a body shop and would provide work for them. He later moved his body shop somewhere near the Mission Valley Mills factory area for several years before relocating the body shop to the 2835 FM location.
Kooke was a master body man, car collector, antique collector, businessman and well respected by good men and others because of his work ethic, his physical strength and personality. He could have been a prize fighter but was a family man instead. All sorts of people would stop by to visit him and Kooke would run into people he knew no matter what city he visited. He could pass as a 100% pure Native American (a man from this continent not of immigrant decent) but he was one of us. He was a strong proud Mexican decent brother, uncle, father, grandfather, boss and trusted friend.
Pallbearer to be announce at the funeral home. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask whether vaccinated or not due to increase in Delta Covid cases across the state and the safety of others.
Viewing will be at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 415 S. Bus 35, New Braunfels Tx, Wednesday Aug 18, 2021 at 5:00 – 9:00 P.M., Rosary to start at 7:00 P.M. Mass to be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave, New Braunfels, TX at 10:00 A.M. Aug 19, 2021. Followed by interment at Comal County Cemetery, 301 Peace Ave., New Braunfels, Tx.
