Frances Faye (Chappell) Walker, age 85, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on October 16, 2019, in New Braunfels, was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Chappell and Ada (Driver) Chappell, 2 sisters, Marie Gray, Ruth Holloman and a brother C.T. Chappell. She is survived by her husband Lee Walker, son Mathew and his spouse Cindy Walker, son Joel and his spouse Nanda Walker and 3 grandchildren, Beth Pickett, Eric Walker, Daniel Walker and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Our King Anglican Church on 115 Kings Way, New Braunfels, TX 78132, on Monday 10/21/2019 at 11:00 AM, and the interment will be at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery on Tuesday 10/22/2019 at 9:45 AM, Shelter #5.
Memorial contributions may be given to Christ Our King Anglican Church.
