Adrian “AB” Tristan Barrientos of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 41. He was born to Diana Tristan and Albert Barrientos on October 9, 1979 in Seguin, Texas.
AB was known for the way he loved his family, especially his wife and children, his friends and music. His interest in music blossomed into a love for the guitar when he was introduced to the music of Stevie Ray Vaughan. He was hooked. And WE were hooked. Watching him pour every fiber of his being into the six strings at his fingertips could make any performance feel magical. But if you asked him, he’d never say he was as good as we thought he was. He was as humble as he was talented. His humility, kind heartedness and humor are just some of the endearing qualities he possessed. He never failed to lend a helping hand or listening ear. He was always just a phone call away to walk you through a computer problem, offer advice, help you remember the name of an obscure actor or the lyrics to a thirty year old commercial jingle, or even make you laugh from the way he could imitate anyone he’d ever met-and nail it. He never ceased to thoroughly entertain or engage in conversation, especially after asking for a fresh pot of coffee. Like the coffee, his warmth spread into the hearts and souls of those he loved and who loved him. Though he may be physically absent, his memory lives in each and every of us who were honored enough to know such an amazing man.
Adrian is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alejandro and Juanita Tristan; paternal grandparents, Pedro and Margarita Barrientos and his aunt, Aida Tristan Rodriguez.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 17 years, DeAnna Barrientos; children, David Andrew Castro, Lukas Vaugan Barrientos and Halen Suzanne Barrientos; his mother, Diana Tristan; father, Albert Barrientos; his sisters , Regina Barrientos Shoemake and husband Micah and Candida Barrientos Spies and husband Michael; aunt, Lucero Tristan. Adrian is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Continued Visitation will begin on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Memorial Service will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. and all services will conclude in the Palmer Mortuary Chapel. The family will fulfill Adrian’s wishes of cremation.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.
