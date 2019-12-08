Richard Dwight Bishop, age 74, passed away in San Antonio, Texas on November 25, 2019 after a long illness. He is no longer in pain and is finally at peace. Richard was born in New Braunfels, Texas on September 3, 1945 to Elroy ‘Shorty’ Bishop and Alleen Joyce (Ivey) Bishop.
Richard is preceded in death by his father Elroy and mother Alleen. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Iris Charlene ‘Missy’ (Yost) Bishop; sisters, Patricia Machuca and husband Pete of New Braunfels; Paula Weyel of New Braunfels; Julia Franklin and husband Richard of Newport, North Carolina; along with several in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews and friends all who loved him. Richard’s kindness and generosity will be greatly missed by all.
Richard served in Vietnam with the United States Army and after his honorable discharge, became a Texas licensed master electrician and ultimately started and operated his own construction business for many years until his retirement. After the death of his father, he took ownership and operated the Western Broiler Cafe in San Antonio, Texas for many years until his second retirement. His retirement years were spent with his loving wife in the home they built together in New Braunfels, Texas.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) in Richard’s name. Richard’s ashes will be interred at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery where a graveside memorial will be held at a later date. For updated service information and to leave a note for the family visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
