Joan G. Phalen

February 13, 1923 – August 4, 2021
Jesus said, “I go to prepare a place for you...And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.” John 14:3
Joan Gracia [Nee: Wasson] Phalen of New Braunfels, TX was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 4, 2021, at the age of 98 years. At the time of her death, Mrs. Phalen was a resident of The Pinnacle at Eden Hill and was an active member of First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels.
Born February 13, 1923, Joan was the third of six children born to Arthur Guy Wasson and Ella Zoeller Wasson in Franklin Grove, IL. She spent her childhood in Franklin Grove, then moved to Barrington, IL following high school graduation to work in the secretarial pool at the Jewel Tea Company. Throughout her professional life, Mrs. Phalen was employed in auditing and accounting for various businesses including an advertising agency and the historic Nachusa House hotel in Dixon, IL, at an industrial manufacturer in Polo, IL, and finally for the United States Treasury Department field office in Dixon.
Joan was married to Kenneth Leroy Long on March 11, 1944 and to that union a daughter and a son were born. She later married Richard D. Phalen on Dec. 14, 1974 and moved to Naples, FL in 1977 where she remained following his death until moving to New Braunfels in 1998. While in Naples, Mrs. Phalen was employed by the City of Naples in their finance department and served in various volunteer capacities with the Naples Police Department and the Collier County Nature Conservancy. After moving to New Braunfels, Joan continued her volunteer service at a local hospital, at the McKenna Children’s Museum, and at First United Methodist Church of News Braunfels until declining health forced her to retire.
Joan never met a stranger she didn’t befriend, a volunteer opportunity she couldn’t fill, or a crossword puzzle she didn’t conquer. In her later years, she enjoyed cruises with her daughter and son-in-law, and extended visits with her son and daughter-in-law in Florida. The greatest joys of her life were her five grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She especially enjoyed serving on the weekly offertory counting committee at her church, and the weekend gatherings with her friends at The Pinnacle where she gained her reputation as a fierce competitor in Trivial Pursuit.
Mrs. Phalen is survived by her two children, Mrs. Judy Rorer and husband Steve of Georgetown, TX, and her son, Kenneth H. Long and wife Dana of Waxahachie, TX; grandchildren Keith Rorer (Amy) of Keller, TX; Stuart Rorer (Erica) of The Hills, TX; Mrs. Beth Davis (Rusty) of Maypearl, TX; Mark Long (Corrie) of Keller, TX, and Mrs. Megan Braswell (Greg) of North Richland Hills, TX; eight great grandsons and six great granddaughters; and one sister, Mrs. Carol Santone of Silsbee, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three brothers and one sister.
A celebration of Mrs. Phalen’s life will be planned for the near future at the Eden Hill Chapel in New Braunfels, TX. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, in Dixon. IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, Hope Hospice, the Eden Hill Communities, all located in New Braunfels, TX, or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10295742 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
