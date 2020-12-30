Doris Evelyn (Potschernick) Schreyer entered the Kingdom of God on December 27, 2020. She was born to Roland William Potschernick and Ethel Era (Elsworth) Potschernick in Moore, TX on June 27, 1929. She went to school in Big Wells, Carrizo Springs, Asherton and graduated from New Braunfels High School in1946. At the age of 14 she began working at many different jobs. She married Rudolph Robert Schreyer on January 15, 1948 and they raised their family in New Braunfels. In 1958 she was Comal County’s Mother of the year. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, Herman Sons Lodge, A&M Mothers Club, and worked as den mother for Glenn’s boy scout troop and with the her daughters in the American Legion Junior Auxiliary. She belonged to First Protestant Church where she taught Sunday School for almost 20 years, participated in Women’s Fellowship, helped on the altar guild for almost 40 years, was a lay minister for 18 years, visiting shut ins, and assisted with many other projects. Doris enjoyed dancing, traveling, oil painting and many other crafts and loved working with Rudy in their beautiful backyard. Doris is survived by her son, Glenn William Schreyer (wife Jennie, predeceased), daughters Kathryn June Weiner and husband Hal, Cynthia Lynn Wilson and husband Joe, Denise Jayne Childers, seven grandchildren including Michael Kelsheimer, Natasha Sanchez, Jason Miller, Erin Lippe, Megan Stutts, Joshua Childers, Christopher Childers and nine great grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to First Protestant Church New Braunfels.
