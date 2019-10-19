Eduvijen Garcia Jr. of New Braunfels, Texas went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born on March 16, 1954 in New Braunfels, Texas to Eduvijen Garcia Sr. and Dominga Villanueva Garcia. He was born and raised in New Braunfels along with his seven sisters. Jr. and his family were hard workers. As a young boy he would help dig graves and build cedar posts. He then began working for Dean Word Co. in 1970 as a motor grader operator. He worked for them for 48 years until his retirement in December 2018. Jr. always enjoyed working outside in his yard and socializing at local restaurants with his family. He will be greatly missed.
Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Eduvijen Sr. and Dominga Garcia; sister, Tonie Garcia; son-in-law, Ovidio Medrano Jr.; and brother-in Law Benito Ramos Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Gracie Garcia Rodriguez and Lani Medrano; sisters, Margarita Ramos, Virginia Garcia Garza (Natividad), Carmen Garcia, Lucy Ortiz, Chavela Garcia, and Maria Amelia Hernandez (Joe); 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Benji Ramos, Victor Garcia, Michael Garcia, Ruben Ortiz, Marky Ortiz, Roland Gonzalez Jr., Adam Hernandez, and Toby Garza.
Public Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM with the Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Procession will begin Monday at 9:30 AM at Zoeller Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow Mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery #2 on FM 482.
