Raymond Purnell Andrews was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on March 17, 1948 to Wallace Raymond Andrews and Joyce Alicia Bailey Andrews. He left this world on August 31, 2020 in Austin, Texas. He was 72 years old. Ray embraced being born on St. Patrick’s Day. He always wore green and made sure to eat corned beef hash for dinner.
Ray grew up in Groton, Massachusetts where he excelled in sports such as baseball, tennis, and basketball. He was very fond of his years there and made many lifelong friendships. He went on to play tennis at Gordon Military College in Barnesville, Georgia. In 1968, Ray joined the Army where he proudly served for 6 years.
He lived in Richmond, Virginia for many years before moving his family to New Braunfels, Texas in 1976. He was involved in the Breakfast Lions Club, the Comal County Fair Association, and volunteered for many fundraisers to help NBISD schools and the New Braunfels community.
Ray never met a stranger and this aided him in his career in sales. He spent many years in audio and appliance sales before moving on to owning a distributorship in gas grills and appliances. Ray loved this position as it gave him a chance to practice a hobby he was great at cooking.
Ray’s greatest joy came from his family. He was so proud of his three daughters, and their many endeavors. He was always there to cheer them on at Friday Night Unicorn football events, skating competitions, band contests, cheerleading, dancing, soccer games, tennis games, volleyball games, basketball games, and many more. Walking each of them down the aisle at their weddings were among the proudest moments of his life.
He loved being a Poppie to his 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He made sure he was there for many of their exciting moments and never missed a Christmas morning to witness the magic that this day always brings.
Bringing joy to others brought happiness to Ray. He made it a point to bring flowers to his daughters on special occasions. He also provided beautiful centerpieces on holidays and loved to brighten the day of many others with the random act of kindness of gifting them with flowers.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Alicia Bailey Andrews, his father, Wallace Raymond Andrews, and sister, Gail Joyce Andrews. He is survived by the mother of his children Catherine Sue Oliver, daughters Tamatha Michelle Andrews Barber, Kama Renee Andrews Scheffel, Catherine Nicole Andrews Saurage, sons in law Mark Alan Barber, John Herry Scheffel, Jr., Cade Cannon Saurage, grandchildren Caitlyn Fitzgerald Barber Rillings(Jared), Maigan Andrews Barber, Bailey Oliver Barber, Cali Nicole Saurage, Annie Sue Helen Scheffel, Olivia Renee Evelyn Scheffel, Daken Andrew Saurage, Denver Wallace Edward Scheffel, and one great grandson, Ellsworth Joseph Rillings.
Burial will be at a future date in Groton Cemetery in Groton, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the following: The American Lung Association, The Lupus Foundation of America, MD Anderson Cancer Center, or Faces and Voices of Recovery. These organizations were near and dear to Ray’s heart.
