Johnny “Kono” Aguirre, Sr., entered the gates of heaven on July 28, 2020 at the age of 64. He was surrounded by his children when he entered eternal life. He was born on August 4, 1955 in New Braunfels to the late Miguel O. Aguirre and Evangelina “Vangie” Castaneda Aguirre.
Johnny “Kono”, a life-long resident of New Braunfels, was a 1974 graduate of New Braunfels High School. He spent a few years employed in tradework jobs, including Camp Warnecke and Ingram Ready Mix, before moving into the Alcohol Sales and Distribution industry with Lone Star Beer, Miller Beer, and Tri-City Distributors. Ultimately, he would find his joy in being his own boss and took to entrepreneurship where he owned, co-owned, and managed Kono’s Sports Bar, Los Gallos Restaurant (for 10 years), The 55 Sports Bar and most recently, New Braunfels Tortilleria.
In his younger years, Kono was very active in New Braunfels Little League then later, the Braves and Travelers teams through city softball leagues. “Kono” loved his family and friends fiercely and will be remembered for his love of good music, including his most favorite band, Little Joe Y la Familia, good company as shown in his ability to make lifelong friends, and having a good time dancing, playing golf, watching sports, playing cards, horse races, Notre Dame, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers.
Johnny was preceded in death by his father, Miguel O. Aguirre, his mother, “Vangie”, whom his heart still ached for, and a brother-in-law, Adolfo Hernandez. He is survived by his children, Stephanie Armendariz (Rene), Marisela Lopez (Omar) and Johnny Aguirre, Jr. (Falon); grandchildren, Christian, Nicholas, Isabel, Elena, Jacob, Joslin, Caden, Sofia and Bronx; siblings, Mike (Diana), Judy, Gerard and Vickie (Raul). In addition, “Kono” is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and the Gomez Boys. “Kono” also had many friends, whom he considered family, who will surely mourn his loss.
Pallbearers will include some of his closest friends; Javier Nieto, Sr., Gonzalo Paiz, Jr., Clemente Morales, Romeo Rosales, Eloy Nava, Marcos Orozco, Robert Medina, and Lorenzo Camarillo
Until we meet again... “Bueno Bye”.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. All services will end at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning. Services will follow all social distancing guidelines. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
