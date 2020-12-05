Frank Moreno, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away Tuesday evening, December 1, 2020 surrounded by his family at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels at the age of 82. Frank was born on June 29, 1938 in Dola, Ohio to the late Juan Moreno and Teresa Perez Moreno. Frank was a devout member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church where he enjoyed attending Mass. In addition, he also enjoyed traveling, going to the casinos and dancing with his lovely wife, Linda. He dearly loved his grandkids and spending time with them. He was a long-time member of the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares of New Braunfels. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. Frank retired from Mission Valley Textile Mill as a dye mixer after 28-years of dedicated service. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Teresa Moreno; son, Stephen Moreno, who passed away on April 2, 2017; brothers, Ramiro and Juan Moreno; sisters, Celia Barboza, Estella Martinez, Gina Petit and Solia Alvarez. Survivors include his loving wife of 54-years, Linda Moreno; sons, Frank and Sam Moreno; daughters-in-law, Tara, Vanessa, Shannon and Lori; grandchildren, McKyla, Zakary and wife, Jessica, Hailey, Dakota, Nicholas, Zane, Lexi, Noah and Braxton; one great-grandbaby boy on the way; three sisters, Teresa Lopez, Caroline Huff and Gloria Christian. In addition, Frank is survived by sister-in-law, Lily Moreno and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery #1 on Peace Ave. Pallbearers will be Paul Caballero, Eusebio Villarreal, Sandy Huff, Zakary Moreno, Nicholas Martinez and Zane Moreno. Honorary pallbearers will be Noah and Braxton. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
