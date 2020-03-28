Ismael Garza

At the age of seven Ismael began to learn about his parents’ grocery store, known as The Valley Fruit Stand. His friendly smile and warm handshake greeted every customer as they entered The Valley Fruit Stand on Seguin St. in New Braunfels, Texas.
That trademark friendly smile and warm handshake continued through the years until Ismael graduated from New Braunfels High School and entered the Air Force. Called home by the unexpected early death of his father, he continued to serve his family at the store until it closed. Ismael married the love of his life, Maria Diamantina Gonzales and started a family in New Braunfels. Subsequently, Ismael bought a distribution route to deliver Mexican food products to stores and restaurants. His background in the grocery business and customer service enabled him to be very successful and popular with his clients. Everyone looked forward to seeing “Mike” as they nicknamed him. He knew how to make everyone laugh with a joke or two. But the secret to his success was great customer service. He was told by customers that they would rather pay a bit more to have him deliver their goods than have a cheaper direct delivery service.
Ismael “Mike” Garza was an incredible servant of his community. However, his claim to fame was his loving devotion to family and those in need. He was a generous man.
As a husband, he was so devoted to his beautiful wife and treasured her. As a dad he made sure his children were loved and provided for in every way. They lacked for nothing. As a brother and uncle, he was concerned for his siblings’ and nieces’ and nephews’ well-being and cared for them as a father. As a grandfather, he adored his grandchildren and eagerly wore golf shirts from their colleges. He supported his friends and generously gave to those in need. Ismael gave his life to Jesus Christ during a Billy Graham Crusade in San Antonio, Texas in the 1970s. As his life drew to a close, he accepted the coming of death as God’s will and knew that a new life was ahead.
Ismael was president of the New Braunfels Fair Association, a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, School Board Member of New Braunfels ISD, member of the Lions Evening Club, he was a Scottish Rite Mason, Life Member of the local American Legion Post, Director and Board Member of Chase Bank and a volunteer at the local food bank. Ismael was an avid golfer and even now, may be on the heavenly greens enjoying a few rounds.
Ismael is survived by his wife, Maria Diamantina Garza, his son Felix Anthony Garza and daughter-in-law Anita Bryant Garza,; his daughters Carol Marie Garza Hansen and son-in-law Richard Ross Hansen Jr., and daughter Kathleen Garza McDaniel and son-in-law Blake McDaniel; siblings Mary Garza Tamayo, Alicia Garza Moreno, Otila (Nina) Garza LeBlanc; grandchildren Lauren Olivia Hansen DeLeon, Alexandra (Allee) Lee Hansen, Jacob (Jake) Johnson Hansen, Kathryn Grace McDaniel, Luke Elijah McDaniel, Daniel Garza and Hannah Garza; nieces and nephews Sally Tamayo Stoneking, David Michael Tamayo, Georgie Ann Tamayo Clemens, Yvonne Garza O’Shaughnessy, Carlos Garza Jr, Adrian Moreno, Marco Moreno, Carlos Moreno Jr., and Sonya Moreno Ganem.
He was preceded in death by his father, Felix Garza, his mother Olivia Zamora Garza, his brother, Felix Garza Jr., his other brother, Carlos Garza, and his niece, Mary Magdeline (Meg) Tamayo Lester.
Celebration of Life Service to be announced at a later date.
