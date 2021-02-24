Rhonda Shepherd Schwab Ranft of McQueeney, Texas went to be with our lord and savior on February 16, 2021, at Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas at the young age of 61 due to complications from Covid. She was born September 5, 1959 in San Antonio, Texas to William Benjamin and Lynni Crawford Shepherd, their second child of five girls.
Rhonda was a loving wife, proud mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and her husband. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Marion.
Rhonda had a big heart and was fun loving. She had a sense of humor and funny wit. She was known for her quick thinking and comebacks. She loved to garden and had a huge green thumb. She was adventurous, loved to travel and went on several cruises. She was active in the band boosters and enjoyed going to the football games and band competitions. She was enormously proud of her recently remodeled kitchen as she loved to cook and bake. Rhonda was also a Breast Cancer Survivor. She worked in the telecommunications field for many years and made lifelong friends along the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and infant grandchild. Rhonda leaves behind the following family members who will miss her dearly. Husband Dennis Ranft of McQueeney, Texas
Daughter- Whitney O’Grady of Tomball, Tx Sons- Reagan Schwab, Ross Schwab, Randy Schwab & Jessica Schwab, Ryan & Sarah Schwab, Jamie & Emily Ranft, Aaron & Arielle Ranft. Grandchildren- Rylan Schwab, Randon & Reese Schwab, Rustin & Kasen Schwab, Taylor and Alyssa Massiatte , Mary Ranft and Rowan Ranft. Sisters- Shirley & John Bohannon, Rosalind &Elroy Penshorn, Tracy & Wayne Rappmund, Stacey & Bradley Bartels
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Resolute Hospital for their care and compassion for Rhonda. She will be missed by many and loved by all.
