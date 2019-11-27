Judith Annette (Bignall) Bittner, 84, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was surrounded by family and surrendered peacefully into the arms of Jesus.
Judith (Judi) was born March 6, 1935, in Freeport, Illinois to Burnett and Annabel (Erickson) Bignall. She attended Freeport High School, Freeport, Illinois and married Conrad (Coonie) Bittner on January 17, 1953. After Conrad’s tour in the Navy, they settle in Freeport where they made their home for most of Judith’s life.
Judi was an accomplished artist and studied and painted around the country. She was known for her sense of humor and brought joy to all who knew her. She was a devoted wife and mother to their three daughters. As she lived in Freeport for the majority of her life, she had many lifelong friends there. She started the Red Hats group in Freeport and had many hilarious adventures with them as the “Queen Bee”. The Bittners were well known on the quarter horse show circuit in the Midwest and Judi ensured that everything ran smoothly behind the scenes.
Judi and Coonie moved to Harlingen, TX, where they lived for 12 years before returning to Freeport. While in Harlingen, she was active in the local art clubs; the “Tip O Texas Tolers” and the “Brushwackers”. The mural that she and another artist painted can still be seen on the outer wall of the Quilt Store in Harlingen. She was also an avid square dancer with Coonie while they lived in Harlingen, and many Saturday nights they could be found dancing.
Judi and Coonie moved back to Freeport, after Coonie’s retirement to be closer to family and friends. When their daughter Samantha and husband moved to New Braunfels, TX, they came too. They spent their final years in New Braunfels and attended Freedom Fellowship Church for as long as they were able.
Judi is predeceased by her parents, her husband Conrad H. Bittner III, her sister Jacqueline Gross, and her brother Harold Bignall.
Survivors include: daughters, Deborah (Greg) Mahan, Samantha (Daniel) Stayer , of New Braunfels, and Tracy (Kim) Jones of Merrimac, Wisconsin; grandchildren, R.C. Jones, Shaun Jones (Tanya Maxham-Jones), Tyler Mahan and Hope (Stephen) Seitz; and four great grandchildren, Keira, Kayden, Spencer and Sawyer Maxham-Jones.
She had many nieces and nephews, but her sister’s daughter, Kay Gross Meinders, held a special place in her heart.
And not to be forgotten, was her precious dog, Snuggles.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the community of Vista Village, her home of the last 3 years, where she was loved and cared for by many, especially her good friend, Bobbie.
Special thanks also go to Legend Oaks Nursing and Rehab center-who tenderly cared for her in her last days and to Hope Hospice for their support to the family. Thanks also to Dr. Andrado, Dr. Trusevich, Dr. Schroeder and the ICU staff and doctors of Resolute Hospital.
Memorials may be sent in Judith’s name to Vista Village Senior Living, 264 Loma Vista ST. New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Memorial services are planned for a later date in Freeport, Illinois, per Conrad and Judith’s wishes. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Zoeller Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com
Rest in peace mom, safe in the arms of Jesus. We will love you always.
