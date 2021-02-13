Ashley Lynn Minar

Ashley was born in Houston, TX, and in 1991 moved to New Braunfels, where she spent the rest of her life. She attended Day Spring Christian School where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at the age of 10. She graduated from Canyon High School in 2008.
In her young life she danced with Hermann and Sons and loved Schlitterbahn. Her whimsical way of life made everyone smile and laugh. Ashley loved Christmas, but not because of receiving gifts, she loved more than anything to give, and usually couldn’t wait for us to open them on Christmas! Ashley had the biggest heart I think I’ve ever seen, she cared about every one else’s well being, she would go as far to always ask if we were happy? That’s what mattered to her, to make sure everyone was happy. Her young niece and nephews adored her and always asked for her, And she loved each and every one of them so much. Ashley had a soft spot for Animals, any animal, and truly her life revolved around her cat Blizzy, who she lost this passed year and was heartbroken, She said that Blizzy made her happy, the way nothing else would. Ashley loved deeply, and cared about people she didn’t even know.
Ashley is survived by her parents, Dad, Ronnie Minar (and wife Cathy) of Columbus, TX, Mom, Lauri Ward (and husband Tommy) of Canyon Lake, TX, six siblings: Ranae Minar, Haley Ward, Douglas Minar, Sara Fugett, Shea Weidman, Tommy Ward III, and nieces, Tessa and Tinsleigh Ward, niece, Charlotte Weidman, nephews, Mason and Alex Weidman and Ethan and Ryan Minar, Grandparents, Sonny and Linda Boessling, Grandmother, Martha Lee Staley; numerous aunts,uncles, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Justin Minar, mother, Debbie Minar, Grandmother, Stella Lynn Ortiz, and Grandpa, Raymond Minar.
Celebration of Life for Ashley is scheduled for Saturday, February 20, 2021, 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 South Business 35, New Braunfels, TX. Due to limited space due to Covid the service will be live streamed on Facebook Live, under ‘The Ashley Minar Memorial Page”, or my personal profile “Lauri Boessling Ward”
Thank you to every one for letting us take the time to process, and grieve, and eveyone who brought food, or sent up prayers for us, you are truly appreciated.
