Edgar “Eddie” Knoll, of Spring Branch, TX went to be with the Lord Monday, December 7, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born on September 22, 1937 in Comfort, TX to Walter and Lottie Knoll.
Eddie is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wallace Knoll and sister, Clara Saur (Alvin). He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Marilyn Knoll; son, Darrell Knoll; daughter, Linda Coats (Scott); and sister, Darlene Hosrich (Jimmy).
Eddie grew up in Spring Branch, TX. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and dancing. He worked for Saur Construction Company for over 50 years as a heavy equipment operator.
Public visitation will be Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 5-7:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Gazebo. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Eddie’s honor to Christus VNA Hospice, 5253 Prue Rd Suite 315C, San Antonio, TX 78240 or to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
