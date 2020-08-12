James Dewey Forsythe was born 5 December 1947 in McNairy County, TN., to Felix Erby and Freddie Jo (Horner) Forsythe. “Dewster” as he was lovingly called by his great-great niece Nevaeh, passed peacefully in San Antonio, TX., surrounded by this family on 4 August 2020.
James Dewey was a Vietnam War Veteran serving honorably in the USAF for 4 years as a Missile System Guidance and Controls Specialist in Okinawa Japan and F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming. During his time in the Air Force, Sgt Forsythe toured the country playing for the Official USAF Baseball team.
He is preceded in death by his parents Erby (1948), Freddie Jo (1997) and brother Felix “Cat” (2013). He leaves to cherish his memory and is survived by his Sister, Ruby Forsyth of San Antonio, TX; Niece Lacy Michelle (Forsyth) and Husband Dan Estrada; great-nephew Christopher Estrada; great-niece Brandy with great-great niece Nevaeh Estrada; great-nephew Kaleo Estrada, all of New Braunfels, TX; Nephew Michael (Mickey) Ray with great-nieces Alex and Destiny Ray, of Floresville, TX; Cousins Edgar Forsythe of Florida and Lonnie Forsythe of Bethel Springs, TN.
Our hearts are at ease and we take great comfort knowing he is resting peacefully with his loving parents and brother in Heaven.
Arrangements with: Lux Funeral Home, New Braunfels, TX. Interment with Military Honors in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
