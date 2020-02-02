Canyon Lake lost some of its wit and humor and is a little more somber. Dr. Donald David Wilson (“Dave” called by family and friends), aged 76, died in his home in Canyon Lake on Saturday, January 26, 2020.
Dave was born September 10, 1943 in Washington State to Donald and Estella Wilson. He grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado where his affinity for the natural world began. He moved to Bryan, Texas with his wife Gretchen Wilson and completed his masters and doctoral education in the field of entomology. Dave and his wife and two sons, David and Erik, moved to McAllen, Texas in 1973 where he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In the early 1980s, Dave moved to Washington D.C. and to continue his work with the USDA. Throughout his career he was well-traveled, visiting every continent where six-legged creatures roamed. He spent time a lot of time in Africa and the Caribbean and lived for several years in Australia and Costa Rica.
Upon his return to U.S. he relocated to Canyon Lake in 2004 and since called it home. He remarried in 2009 to Janet Reeves, who was a real inspiration to him and together they shared their love for their grandkids and the outdoors. Those that knew Dave well, would say that a part of him died when she passed in 2015, but he still remained witty and funny and the ever doting grandfather.
Dave is survived by a son, David T. Wilson and his wife Laura, and their three children, Hannah, Walker, and Ian, Tulsa, OK; and a son, Erik Wilson and his wife Michelle, and their three children Astrid, Ries and Erin, San Antonio, TX; a stepson, Graeme Reeves and his wife Wendy, and their three children Gemma, Daxton, and Aeden, Los Angeles. CA.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Commented