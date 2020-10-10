In loving memory of Dr. Lawrence Marshall Field who passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 at the age of 91 with his fiancée Gloria Wildberger by his side. He was a true inspiration to his family, friends, and colleagues. He will be missed
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1945 until 1948 and was called up as a reservist in 1950 (Korea). He attended the University of Wisconsin Medical School from 1951-1955 and received Doctor of Medicine and was board certified in Dermatology and Dermatopathology. He was an Adjunct Professor of cutaneous surgery at the University of Texas at San Antonio and was a First International Dermatologic Surgeon and founder of multiple educational programs and fellowships.
Dr. Field is survived by his sister, Diana; sons, Brett and Scott; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
May he rest in Peace.
