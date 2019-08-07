Valerie Colclasure, 61, of Canyon Lake, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Kindred Hospice. She was born September 3, 1957 in Davenport,Iowa the daughter of Forrest and Mary Wacker. She was united in marriage to JR Colclasure on September 21,1982.
Those left to honor her memory include her Husband of 37 years, JR; Children Jason Colclasure, Waxahachie, Texas, Salena (Stephan) Campbell, Richwood, Texas,Michael (Frances) Seguin,Texas; Grandchildren Jonathan, Zoie and Aaron Campbell, Richwood, Texas; Brothers Forrest (Geri) Wacker,Chugiak, Alaska, Mark (Rita) Wacker, Walcott, Iowa, Brother in Law Tom (Julia) Balsover, Mt. Vernon, Illinois, Sister in Law Lisa Rollinson, Mt. Vernon, Illinois and many nieces and nephews. Valorie was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service in her honor will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to hospice.
