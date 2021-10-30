Robert Edward Riggs

August 26, 1939 – October 11, 2021
Fort Worth, Texas – Robert E. Riggs, Colonel, USAF retired, was born in Houston, Texas, to Sherman and Bernadine McEvoy Riggs and was raised in New Braunfels, Texas. He passed away at home in Fort Worth, following a three-year battle with cancer.
He began a 30-year career in the United States Air Force upon graduation from Southwest Texas State University in 1961. He earned a master’s degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology, Dayton, Ohio, in 1971. After military retirement, he instructed pilots transitioning to the 777 aircraft at the American Airlines Flight Academy.
In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Eva Claire Holzmann, who shared travel adventures during many military assignments and in retirement. Together they raised a family that began with two children and grew to include nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
His love of flying found him in the cockpit of several single-seat aircraft, including the F-100, the A-1H, the OV-10 and the A-10. He helped develop A-10 weaponry and later was instrumental in the aircraft’s introduction to USAF bases in Europe. Early assignments took him to Myrtle Beach, SC, and Bien Hoa Air Base, Vietnam, where he flew 340 combat missions and instructed Vietnamese pilots. Later assignments took him to RAF Lakenheath, England; Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, Ohio (two tours); Armed Forces Staff College, Norfolk, VA; and Sembach AB, Germany. He completed his service as Deputy Commander of the Air Force Systems Command at General Dynamics, Fort Worth.
His military decorations include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Air Medal with 13 oak leaf clusters and numerous other awards.
As an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, he helped maintain the building and grounds, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, led an usher team and enjoyed weekly Men’s Bible Studies. He was an avid golfer, enjoying the camaraderie of Texas Retired Military Golf Association at tournaments in Texas and Louisiana.
Bob’s favorite role was as GranBob. Bringing young granddaughters from Illinois to Fort Worth, accompanying grandchildren to basketball tournaments in Missouri and Texas, and cooking breakfast to order for visiting family were among his greatest pleasures.
Cherishing his memory are his wife, Eva Claire; children, Karen (John) Winkelman, and Kevin (Mary) Riggs; grandchildren Hannah (Andy) Jirrels, Mary Winkelman, Grace (Josh) Herring, Kara Winkelman, Mykaela (Nathan) Stauss, Cole Riggs, Cade Riggs, Madeleine Riggs and Collin Riggs, and his sister Barbara (Ruebin) Seibert. Survivors also include seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and great-grandson Levi Stauss.
Services: 10:30 a.m., Nov. 3, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Trail Lake Dr., inurnment at the DFW National Cemetery, 2 p.m., Nov. 3.
In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to Meals on Wheels, Westminster Presbyterian Church or charity of choice.
