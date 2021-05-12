James Soechting, born on June 27, 1934 to Curt and Edna (Reimer) Soechting in New Braunfels, Texas, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1960. Retired after 47 years from Mission Valley Mills Textile Factory as a weaver in the Weaving Department.
Awaiting him in Heaven are his parents, Curt and Edna Soechting; brother, Milton Soechting; sisters, Dorothy Mae Preece, Dorine ‘Dee’ Williams and husband, Bill; his first wife Opal Faye (Gerdes) and his second wife, Lucy Marie (Reaves) Doege.
Survivors include brother, Roy Soechting and wife Mary Ruth; sister, Joyce Markwardt and husband, Robert ‘Radar’. His God-given children, Rhonda K. Read, Michael N. Soechting, Timothy T. Soechting, Deborah R. Reininger and husband, Ray, and Sheila L. Kusch and husband, James ‘Jay’. He leaves a loving legacy to his dear grandchildren, great grandchildren, step children and step grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. For full obituary and/or to leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries. Funeral services are pending at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the charity of one’s choice.
