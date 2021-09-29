May 3, 1937 ~ September 24, 2021
Cruz Rosa Zavala passed away on September 24, 2021, at the age of 84. She was born in Marion, Texas on May 3, 1937, to Leonardo and Gregoria (Rodriguez) Hernandez.
She married Juan R. Zavala in 1963. Her first job was with Dickies Work Clothes Rental. She worked with Weiners Clothing for many years; and was a maintenance supervisor with Wurstfest Association for over 50 years. She was a member of the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares of New Braunfels.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Maria Caballero, Jesus Hernandez, and Leonardo Hernandez, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Juan R. Zavala; her son and daughter-in-law, Leroy and Diana Zavala; brother, Carlos Hernandez; sisters, Rosario Gonzales, Isabel Campos (Sammy) and Antonia Hernandez; grandchildren, Leroy Zavala, Jr., John Daniel Zavala, Brittany Mager and Jadyn Zavala; five great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, October 1st at 9:00AM, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30AM, and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 23 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
