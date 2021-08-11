Leocadio T. Velez, age 71, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 6, 2021. Leocadio was born on October 15, 1949 in New Braunfels, Texas to Juan and Isabel Velez.
Leo was a wonderful example of servitude for God. He enjoyed taking the time to visit others, whether it was to catch up, pray, read the Bible, or eat. Leo was also proud of his service in the U.S. Army and had stories to share of his time during Vietnam.
Leocadio is preceded in death by his siblings, Simon, Felix Sr., and Maria Muniz. He is survived by his children, Jonathan G. Velez, Naomi Perez, and Isabel Cooper (David); grandchildren, NaeAdene and Zechariah Martinez, Samantha Campos, and Jakob Cooper; and sister-in-law Gabriela Velez. Leocadio is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
