Carol Stephens Preuss of New Braunfels passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, August 13th at the age of 62. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 28 years, Kerry Richardson; her two beloved sons, Sean Preuss and Cory Preuss, and their wives Katey and Vanessa; and stepdaughter, Casey Richardson. She is also survived by her nine treasured grandchildren, Harper, Trenton, Peyton, Kaylyn, Holly, Dominique, Andrew, Elijah, and Isaiah. She is further survived by her father and mother, Norman E. and Doris L. Stephens, and brother David Stephens, along with numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her cherished fur baby, Rem, whom was faithfully by her side every day.
Carol was born in New Braunfels, TX on September 4, 1956. She graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1975. She was employed for the last 28 years doing payroll for Bluebonnet Motors in New Braunfels. She enjoyed boating on the lake with her husband, family and friends, as well as vacationing at the coast with her loved ones. Her love of cooking and baking was enjoyed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests your gifts be donated to the Carol Preuss Memorial Fund (Carol’s Final Gift) at gofundme.com (search: Carol Preuss). All donations will be given to the American Cancer Society in her name.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 25th at 4:00 PM at the Old Ice House, 1407 Old Hwy 81, New Braunfels. The family would love anyone who has known and loved her to share any photos at rememberingcarolpreuss@gmail.com. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com
