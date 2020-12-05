Juan Jose Arreguin, Jr., age 34, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Juan was born on September 13th, 1986 in New Braunfels, Texas to Juan De Dios Arreguin and Leticia Rangel.
Juan loved creating memories and having fun surrounded by family and friends. He was a die hard sports fan and loved going to Spurs games and watching boxing with his family. He lived life to the fullest and was known as the life of the party. He wore his heart on his sleeve and had the biggest smile and most infectious laugh. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all.
Juan is survived by mother Leticia, Antonio Rangel (step-father); father, Juan De Dios Arreguin, Norma Garcia (step-mother); his siblings Mercedes (James), Cruz (Tatum), Andres, Juan, Dulce (Pedro), Gerardo,Julio and Daniel; his grandparents, Rafael and Celia Altamirano, and Mercedes Sanchez; his nieces and nephews, Richard, Isaiah, Sehvanna, Madelynn, Eli, and Logan; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 PM at Lux Funeral Home on Monday, December 7, 2020. All services will conclude on Monday. Due to COVID, everyone that attends the services must wear a mask.
