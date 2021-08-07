Betty Ann (Scholl) McLean, 81, of New Braunfels passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Hudson Oaks, Texas. Born on October 21, 1939 in New Braunfels, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Walter A. “Doc” Scholl and the late Valeska Olga (Sahm) Scholl.
Betty was baptized at the First Protestant Evangelical and Reformed Church in New Braunfels, Texas, and was confirmed at St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was married in 1957 and raised two children as a full-time mother before embarking on a career in bookkeeping. Betty retired from the Texas State House of Representatives Accounting Office in 2006 and was honored for completing over 20 years of service.
Betty was preceded in death by her former husband Eugene Francis McLean and ten siblings. She is survived by two brothers, her children, grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, plus their children and grandchildren.
A visitation was held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service which began at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at Comal Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented