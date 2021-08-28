Dyana L. Faust, age 72, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Dyana was born October 9, 1948 in New York to parents Herman Oswald and Verona Salge Blohm. Growing up Dyana moved around with her military family but eventually made her way to New Braunfels.
Dyana married John Robert Faust on November 20, 1971. She worked for Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Association of Comal County for over 30 years. When she retired she spent as much time with her grandchildren as possible.
Dyana is survived by her son Kyle Faust and wife Jamie and daughter Katie Koehler-Esper; 5 grandchildren Makayla, Wyatt, Maverick, Colton and Dillinger and her brother Keith Blohm.
She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Verona; her husband John and her brother Daryl Blohm.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Kypfer-Salge, Hermann Sons Life Hall, 1658 S. State Highway 46
New Braunfels, TX 78130, on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 1:00pm-4:00pm. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10315168 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
Commented