Johnnie Kay Bukowski, born June 24, 1956 in San Antonio, TX passed away June 22, 2021 at the age of 64. She was preceded in death by her parents, father Nathan Andrew Newman and mother, Sophia Ann Rainey Newman; brothers, Donald Gene Newman and Martin Andrew (Andy) Newman. Johnnie is survived by her husband, Alfred William (Butch) Bukowski Jr. and children, daughter Misty (Larry) White; son, Alfred William (Beau) (Courtney) Bukowski III; grandsons, Derek (Clara) White, Dylan White and Alfred William (Bleu) Bukowski IV; great-granddaughter, Emily White and sister, Debra Ann Martinez. In-laws; sister & brother-in-law’s; nieces & nephews; cousins & friends. There will be no services. In memory of Johnnie, memorial donations may be given to the charity of one’s choice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
